KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service announced Wednesday that it would be launching a pilot project to use body-worn and in-camera video technology.

According to a news release, the project will include 70 body-worn video cameras and 40 in-car video systems in the service's Waterloo-based North Division.

The traffic services branch will also use seven in-car video systems.

"The pilot evaluation will determine the feasibility of deploying BWV and ICV programs across the Service while balancing privacy rights with evidence capture needs," said police Chief Bryan Larkin in the release.

Officials expect the pilot to begin in June and to operate until December.

The WRPS said that the incentives of the long-term program include improving transparency and accountability, while also providing evidence for the investigative and judicial process.

The technology is expected to cost between $250,000 and $350,000.