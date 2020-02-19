KITCHENER -- Provincial Police are set to resume recovery efforts on Tuesday, after the search for the body of a nine-year-old boy in Lake Erie was suspended for another night.

“It’s heartbreaking. We are doing our best to make a recovery to give them a little bit of closure,” said Haldimand County OPP Const. Rod LeClair.

Rough waters and weather have hampered efforts to find Alex Ottley since he was swept into the icy lake more than a week ago.

Officers made some progress at Peacock Point Monday, using sonar devices from their boat, but the search was called off around 6 p.m.

Ottley, 9, was swept into the water on Feb. 15 while playing with his 10-year-old sister and eight-year-old friend near Peacock Point.

His sister ran to the road and flagged down a car to ask for help.

A couple from Brantford pulled over and was able to save the eight-year-old boy, but Ottley never resurfaced.

According to a GoFundMe page, Ottley was attempting to save his friend at the time.

Since the search began, emergency crews on scene have been struggling with inclement weather.