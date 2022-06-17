‘It’s an opportunity for us to celebrate the community’: Pride Build Day supports pride and diversity
Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community picked up their tools and joined Habitat for Humanity in building affordable housing in Kitchener on Thursday.
The first-ever Pride Build Day invited people from all walks of life to join the organization’s construction project on Kehl Street.
“I think it’s really important. It’s an opportunity for us to celebrate the community. We have folks within our community, we have folks within the organization, in all of our families that are connected to Pride, so this is a chance for us to bring everyone together and do something amazing and build some homes,” Philip Mills, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region told CTV News.
Long-time volunteers like Jen Kuntz said helping to build affordable housing has always been a rewarding experience, but taking part in the Pride Build is especially meaningful.
“I think it’s important because I think it’s another recognition that we are safe here, that we are welcome here, and the community appreciates it,” Kuntz said.
No experience was needed to join the construction project. Habitat for Humanity supplied the tools, supplies, safety equipment and guidance to make the event possible.
“Just come on out, try it,” Kuntz said. “You don’t have to have any experience with tools, they will teach you everything you need.”
The organization has been building along Kehl Street for the past nine years and hopes to complete the project by the end of 2022, before focusing on other builds in Cambridge.
The group says a total of 45 homes will be available at the Kehl Street location once construction is completed.
More information on Pride Build can be found on the Habitat for Humanity website.
