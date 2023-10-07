‘It means a lot to get to this moment’: Willow River Centre doors opened to public

The Willow River Centre opened its doors to the public for the first time Saturday morning.

Community members were invited inside the new centre which is dedicated to empowering Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer individuals throughout Waterloo Region.

The initiative is poised to make a profound impact on the lives of Indigenous LGBTQ+ people, fostering their cultural identity and reconnecting youth with their roots.

For organizers of Land Back Camp, having a safe space for Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer individuals has always been a goal they had in mind.

"You know, since we sat in the middle of the park in downtown Kitchener, we've been manifesting this," said co-director of Willow River Centre, Bangishimo.

When Bangishimo and Amy Smoke first launched Land Back Camp in 2020, they quickly realized many people in the Indigenous and queer communities sought a safe space to connect with their identity and Indigenous roots.

For them and many others, Saturday’s open house of the Willow River Centre was a dream come true.

"To see so many people come celebrate that is very lovely," said co-director, Amy Smoke.

"It means a lot to get to this moment," Bangishimo said.

Located in the heart of downtown Kitchener, the new centre is focused on year-round programming for Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer people.

Bangishimo says the goal is to host community events and programming, drum circles, workshops, live music, art markets and cultural teachings.

"We want this to be a shared space for the community because there's so many grassroots groups, racialized groups and queer groups still fighting for their own space. We want this to become their home as well too," Bangishimo said.

It’s a continuation of the work Land Back Camp has been doing since they first set up a tipii and two tents in Willow River Park back in 2020.

"I’ve always supported Bangishimo for what he is doing and to see him growing and doing what he's doing, it's just amazing. I'm very proud," said Bangishimo’s mother, Lila Bruyere.

After the centre was recently targeted by vandalism, the message of having a permanent safe space was all too clear.

"It's really nice to see the community come together, particularly after the yuckiness of the vandalism, to support and circle around us all," Smoke said.

The Willow River Centre plans to work hand-in-hand with other grassroots organizations to ensure no one is left behind in their quest for cultural revival and community building.

"We're just going to keep moving forward like we usually do, we know the community has our back," Bangishimo said.