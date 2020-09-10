NITHBURG -- Concerns and worries are coming from families in regards to school buses as students look to get back to class this year.

Paul Wurdell’s two high school-aged daughters usually take their bus from their home in Nithburg to school in Stratford.

On Tuesday, his family received a notice that when school starts next week, they may have to find alternate ways of getting their children there due to a driver shortage.

“This type of thing and this late notice just adds to the frustration,” said Wurdell. “It’s going to be a larger impact for rural families that have a farther distance to go.

“The high school that my daughters go to is approximately 25 minutes away. It’s not walkable. It’s no feasible to bike.”

Janice White of Huron-Perth Student Transporation Services says families should expect some delays once school starts and have transportation back-up plans in place.

“We would need 40 more drivers to fill our open routes,” she said. “It’s been a problem for many years throughout the province. Under COVID-19, given the demographics of our drivers, it is being intensified this year.”

She adds that many drivers have decided to remain off the job due to age-related health risks from COVID-19.

The union representing bus drivers says 60 per cent are over the age of 65.

“If people had a level of comfort, we wouldn’t have seen the departure of as many as we’ve seen,” said Debbie Montgomery, president of Unifor Local 4268.

Student transportation services says they are looking to hire and recruit more bus drivers.

“Both my daughters are looking forward to going back to school, but now you’re going to tell them you may not get them there?” said Wurdell.

On Wednesday, 12 bus routes in Grey-Bruce and Thunder Bay regions were cancelled, as bus driver shortages continue to be a problem across Ontario.