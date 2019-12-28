KITCHENER -- As kids play with their new toys they got for Christmas, one company has issued a public safety notice about a popular product.

Customers have flooded the LOL Surprise social media accounts with videos and images claiming their children got their fingers stuck inside the “2-in-1 Glamper Van”, which led to bloody nails, swollen knuckles, and trips to the emergency room.

Tracy Joyce of Cambridge says she tried using a number of methods, from a drill to butter, in hopes of freeing her seven-year-old’s thumb that was trapped in a toy.

“[We were] trying to get the screws out and pry the plastic parts open,” she said. “Her thumb went into a hole and then into the button…the tip of her thumb was pinched.”

Joyce adds that the hour that her daughter’s finger was jammed in the toy became very stressful.

“She said this is the worst Christmas ever,” she said. “She said I’m going to die, is my thumb going to come off?

“I’m not sure I’ll be buying any LOL Merchandise in the future.”

One mom from Alabama sought medical help to free her daughter’s hands and posted videos online.

“Don’t cry I’m going to try to get it out,” she said in the video. “Her finger was caught in the crack…there was nothing she could do.”

LOL Surprise issued a product safety notice online that said: “we are deeply saddened to see the images and comments on the LOL Surprise Glamper…fans and customers are the number one priority.”

The product is sold to many stores in Canada like Toys R Us, which says it has been made aware of the issue.

A spokesperson for the company adds that any customers wishing to return the product at one of the 83 stores can do so for a full refund.

LOL Surprise, which is managed by MGA Entertainment, is directing all customers to go online and fill out a special contact form. They say a customer care agent will contact them shortly after.

One customer tells CTV Kitchener they received a response from the company that stated they will be sending a replacement with an updated safety feature.

Some customers have said the toy comes with a caution warning to let users know the button needs to be pressed gently.