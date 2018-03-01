

CTV Kitchener





The Toronto Mendelssohn Choir released a statement regarding sexual misconduct allegations against Noel Edison, the artistic director of The Elora Festival.

“We recently received letters of complaint from third parties regarding Noel’s conduct. These complaints were immediately raised to the Boards of both the TMC and the Elora Singers,” a letter on the TMC’s website said.

“Both organizations responded promptly by placing Noel on a personal leave of absence and launching an independent third party investigation. That investigation has already begun,” it said.

According The Elora Festival’s website, Edison is the conductor and artistic director of the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and the chamber-sized Elora Festival Singers.

Both organizations said they will not make any public comment until the investigation is completed.