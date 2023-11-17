Intimate partner violence resource information town hall held in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region partners are hoping to draw attention to a growing concern around intimate partner violence.

A town hall was hosted Thursday night to shed light on the topic as well as highlight resources available for support.

"In 2023, we're seeing a really alarming number of cases where people are presenting with very serious injuries," said Christine Taylor of the Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre of Waterloo Region.

Presenters spoke about wanting all levels of government to unite by declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic, as well as coming up with an action plan to end gender based violence.

"We have been having conversations with ministers in the province around advocacy, specifically from an Administration of Municipalities Ontario perspective, advocating for a concrete plan of action," said Region of Waterloo councillor Colleen James.

The Region of Waterloo has already declared intimate partner violence an epidemic.