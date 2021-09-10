'Intentionally set' fire at Kitchener Walmart caused approximately $3 million in damage: police

Kitchener -

Kitchener fire fighters and Waterloo regional police were called to a fire inside the Walmart at the Sunrise Centre in Kitchener just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials say a small fire was intentionally set in the toilet-paper aisle.

The flames were mostly put out by Walmart staff before crews arrived. No one was hurt.

According to a release from police on Friday morning, crews were orginally called to another fire that was set in a garbage bin outside of the shopping centre, and then received a call about the fire inside Walmart. Officials said both fires were intentionally set.

A 42-year-old Kitchener woman has been arrested and charged with arson - damage to property, arson - disregard for human life, mischief over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and obstructing police. She was held for a bail hearing.

According to police, the fire caused an estimated $3 million in damage to the store.

The Sunrise Centre Walmart was one of three locations forced to close for nearly a month last October, after alleged acts of arson.

Fires also started in the toilet-paper sections at Walmarts on Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo and River Road in Kitchener the same night. Officials said damages exceeded $12 million.