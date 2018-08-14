

CTV Kitchener





Residents of Innerkip, north of Woodstock, are fighting back against speeding vehicles in their community.

Innerkip is situated between two Highway 401 exits and some who live there say they often see vehicles travelling 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

The village has since installed a large speed limit marker sign at the boundary line to try and get vehicles to slow down.

However, some say it’s still not enough and are taking matters into their own hands.

Barb Pallister put up a sign board on her Main Street property to remind drivers to slow down.

Residents have also signed petitions calling for Oxford County council to address their concerns.

Council is considering a range of suggestions including radar and more flashing signs.