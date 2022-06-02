Independent Bobbi Ann Brady leading in Haldimand-Norfolk
An Independent candidate, with the support of a former long-time Progressive Conservative MPP, is leading in Haldimand-Norfolk.
Bobbi Ann Brady is poised to become the only Independent MPP in the Ontario legislature.
As of 10:17 p.m., Brady had 35.2 per cent of the vote with 42 out of 62 polls reporting.
PC Ken Hewitt had 30.5 per cent of the vote.
The riding was previously held by PC Toby Barrett who announced he would not be seeking an eighth term in April. Instead of backing new PC candidate Ken Hewitt, Barrett threw his support to Brady, who was his former executive assistant while he was MPP.
Hewitt stepped down from his duties as Haldimand’s mayor during the campaign, but he was not required to resign.
