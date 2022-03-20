Increase in donations for Ukrainians after sign in Kitchener defaced with pro-war graffiti
A Kitchener couple has seen an outpouring of donations for Ukrainians after their sign was defaced with pro-war graffiti.
Dominga and Paul Normandeau put a sign up a week ago on their lawn asking for donations that will be sent to Ukraine.
Three days later the sign was marked with the letter 'Z', which is a symbol interpreted by some to be pro-war.
"It's being interpreted in Russia as the first letter of the first word meaning 'for victory,'" said Ivan Jaworsky, Professor Emeritus in the political science department at University of Waterloo. "Za pobedu in Russian means for victory."
Waterloo regional police say they are investigating after receiving a report of hate-motivated graffiti.
"It backfired," said Paul. "You know why? More people came in.
"I want to thank Kitchener, not just this neighbourhood, but all of Kitchener. This is unbelievable."
The couple was upset at first, but are now thanking the vandal.
"It's not really a good thing, but I think I'd really like to say thank you for the person who put 'Z' on it," said Dominga. "It worked so well."
As of Sunday evening, the couple will no longer be accepting donations, as a local Ukrainian church will pick up all the items and prepare them for those in need.
"He said he was going to come and pick it up in a car, but I think he's going to have to have a moving van, a boat, and a submarine," said Paul.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering about 400 people in Mariupol, and tearful evacuees from the devastated port city described how 'battles took place over every street,' weeks into the siege.
Feds considering incentives for Canadians looking to help incoming Ukrainians
The federal government is considering offering economic support to Canadians who are willing to take in Ukrainians who are fleeing the war, according to Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser.
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
U.S. to declare Rohingya repression in Myanmar a 'genocide'
The Biden administration intends to declare that Myanmar's years-long repression of the Rohingya Muslim population is a 'genocide,' U.S. officials said Sunday.
Spring has arrived: Here's what David Phillips says Canadians can expect
While many Canadians may be enjoying warm weather at the start of spring, one expert says it could be some time before the country begins to see consistently warmer weather.
Ukrainians take up arms, train with AK-47s in Lviv
Offering to take up arms to defend Ukraine, hundreds of people are training in the country's cultural capital as the weeks-long war with Russia rages on.
Ontario MP Scott Aitchison makes Conservative leadership bid official
Two more Conservative MPs joined the party's leadership roster Sunday, with Ontario's Scott Aitchison and British Columbia's Marc Dalton launching their campaigns.
'What is being hidden?' Curators say Vatican must give access to Indigenous artifacts
Artifacts are important to how Indigenous people see themselves and the world around them, said one renowned First Nations curator. Yet not many have ever laid their eyes on what's in the Vatican's vaults.
London
-
Sarnia pastor coordinating effort to bring Ukrainians to Lambton County
Tim Gibb has a long history with Ukraine.
-
OPP recover body after pickup truck crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say they have recovered a body after a pickup truck ended up in a river just south of Ethel, Ont.
-
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
Windsor
-
LaSalle woman found dead; police identify husband as suspect
LaSalle police say a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a home on Sugarwood Crescent and are searching for her husband who they believe jumped off the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Comber man purchases shuffleboard in private sale that could actually be worth $50K
Step into the garage of Derek Meyer and you'll find plenty of collectibles — including sports memorabilia and pop culture posters
-
Ratification vote underway for Caesars Windsor employees
Caesars Windsor employees are voting on a new tentative deal on Sunday.
Barrie
-
Parry Sound-Muskoka MP announces bid for federal Conservative leadership
Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison has officially launched his leadership campaign for the federal Conservative Party of Canada.
-
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
-
A Barrie artist uses a symbol of hope to help the people of Ukraine
A Barrie artist is using her creativity and the country of Ukraine's national flower with the hopes of raising money for those in fleeing the country.
Northern Ontario
-
'I'm ready for it': northern Ontario MP seeks Conservative leadership
A northern Ontario MP has officially put his name forward to run for the leadership of Canada's Conservative Party.
-
Sudbury artist helps the people of Ukraine
A Sudbury artists who has sculpted more than a dozen public monuments throughout Ontario and has work all over the world is doing his part to help the people of Ukraine.
-
Northern Lights Festival Boreal unveils 50th anniversary lineup
After two-years of challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sudbury's Northern Lights Festival Boreal is returning to Bell Park this summer with a full slate of outdoor performances.
Ottawa
-
Here’s where masks will still be mandatory in Ottawa when Ontario lifts the mask mandate
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where masks are mandatory and optional in Ottawa once Ontario lifts the mask mandate on Monday.
-
Environment Canada says Ottawa residents will have to be patient waiting for warm spring temperatures to arrive
Typically, we see the early part of spring can sometimes be a little bit disappointing," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said.
-
Senators trade Nick Paul to Tampa Bay
The Senators announced Paul was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round draft pick in 2024.
Toronto
-
Ontario school board to defy province and keep mask mandates, against government wishes
A southern Ontario school board is sticking to its plan to extend its mask mandate beyond the provincial one, even after the government instructed it to drop the public health measure.
-
Spring has arrived: Here's what David Phillips says Canadians can expect
While many Canadians may be enjoying warm weather at the start of spring, one expert says it could be some time before the country begins to see consistently warmer weather.
-
Mosque in Mississauga, Ont., looks to beef up security after alleged attack
Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., are still coming to grips with what happened after a man allegedly wielding an axe and bear spray attacked congregants during an early-morning prayer, a volunteer at the mosque who witnessed the incident said Sunday.
Montreal
-
Four stabbings and two shootings over the weekend in Montreal; woman, 25, in critical condition
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three stabbings that occurred overnight Saturday, in what has been a violent weekend in the city.
-
After a two-year hiatus, Montreal sees scaled back but spirited St. Patrick's Day parade
Montrealers enjoyed their first St. Patrick’s Day parade in two years on Sunday, after festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec unveils plans for new day to celebrate Francophonie, doubled funding for inter-country initiatives in French
Canadian Francophonie Minister Sonia LeBel said she intends, among other things, “to propose to the National Assembly an official designation of March 22 as Quebec Day of the Canadian Francophonie,” during a Sunday press conference at Montreal.
Atlantic
-
'Watchful waiting': N.S. healthcare professionals cautious as state of emergency ends
As of midnight Sunday, the state of emergency is over in Nova Scotia and most pandemic public health measures are no longer the law.
-
'Daddy’s just gone to work': HMCS Halifax departs for European waters
More than 250 Crew members aboard HMCS Halifax set off Saturday, with some family members in attendance.
-
Winter weather wallops N.B. until early Sunday morning
It was a final blast of winter on the final day of the season, with a large swath of the Maritimes encased in ice on Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Pothole problems plaguing drivers amid spring thaw
Spring is here and so too is pothole season, something some Winnipeg drivers are already facing the repercussions of.
-
'It was our word against theirs': 50th anniversary of infamous World Curling Championship for Manitoba team win
It was 50 years ago that one of curling’s most infamous moments took place and at the centre was a Manitoba team, led by skip Orest Meluschuk.
-
Pedestrian sent to hospital in critical condition following collision
A man was sent to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, according to police.
Calgary
-
CP Rail work stoppage causes crippling effect to Canada’s economy
A work stoppage at CP Rail is causing major disruptions to an already beleaguered supply chain as the union and company are blaming each other with no new deal in sight.
-
Albertans in Poland offering aid to Ukrainian refugees
James Puckrin, the owner of ACESO Medical, is in Warsaw, Poland, to offer support in whatever way he can.
-
6 arrests made, multiple tickets handed out as Calgary Beltline protests continue
Calgary police handed out multiple tickets and arrested six people during another weekend of protests in the Beltline area.
Edmonton
-
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
-
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
-
'A huge response': St. Albert restaurant serves hundreds of perogies during fundraiser for Ukraine
A family restaurant in St. Albert has been grilling hundreds of kovbasa sausages and making perogies Sunday to raise funds for Ukrainian humanitarian aid.
Vancouver
-
CP Rail employees head to the picket lines as work stoppage begins
Trains across the country came to a halt Sunday, as CP Rail employees are now off the job and onto the picket lines.
-
Vancouver Police arrest suspect in SkyTrain stranger attack
Vancouver police say they have arrested someone two days after releasing a video that shows a man being pushed down a flight of stairs at the Granville SkyTrain station.
-
Kamloops RCMP seek information on recent travels of white rental van after body found
Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help with a suspicious death investigation they announced on Friday.