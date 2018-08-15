

CTV Kitchener





The Grand River Conservation Authority is accepting applications from farmers for their cover crop program.

The authority is encouraging farmers to grow cover crops over the winter months on their agricultural fields.

Cover crops can help reduce erosion, build better soil structure, and improve soil health, according to the GRCA.

Applications are now being accepted for payment in Spring 2019.

The authority says any farmer growing a crop solely for cover, and not to be harvested or grazed, is eligible for the program.

The payment rate varies by county but is set between $20 and $100 per acre.