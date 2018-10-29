Featured
Impaired driving charge laid after driver, child injured in crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 11:07AM EDT
A woman has been charged with impaired driving after a crash in Wellesley.
It happened on Oct. 26 around 12:30 p.m. on Lobsinger Line.
The vehicle travelling westbound when it lost control, crossed the centre median and went into the ditch, ending up in a farmer’s field, police said.
A 25-year-old female driver and a 10-month-old passenger were taken to hospital to treat minor injuries.
Police have charged the woman with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.