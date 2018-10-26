

CTV Kitchener





A crash in Wellesley Township left a woman and child hospitalized.

It happened just after noon on Lobsinger Line between St. Clements and Heidelberg.

The woman, 24 from Listowel, and the child were injured when the vehicle lost control and rolled into a field.

Police confirmed that alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Ornge was called and cancelled, as their injuries were later believed to be minor.

It is still under investigation.

According to police, charges were going to be laid.