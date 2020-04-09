KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police made a dramatic arrest in north Waterloo after getting a call about a suspicious vehicle.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Coldstream Drive in Waterloo.

Police say they got a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area and found a parked car.

When officers positioned their cruiser to block in the suspects’ car, he drove forward striking the unoccupied police cruiser.

Police say the suspect vehicle then tried to drive around the cruiser when an officer smashed the driver side window with a baton and pulled the driver from the vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

One man has been charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

