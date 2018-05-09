

CTV Kitchener





Police have released an image of a man they’re looking to talk to in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener.

The case dates back to the evening of April 29, when a woman reported being sexually assaulted on Brybeck Crescent after accepting a ride from a stranger.

The woman had met the man and accepted the ride while walking on King Street in downtown Kitchener, near Francis Street.

Police describe the man as black, thin, 5’8” and likely in his late 40s, with a bald or shaved head. They say he was wearing dark clothes and driving a new-model black four-door pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8639 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.