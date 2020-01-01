KITCHENER -- Brad Waringa and Rebecca Irvine-Scott’s New Year’s kiss was shared with a new arrival in 2020.

The parents welcomed Sapphire-Lynn into the world as Waterloo Region’s first baby of the decade.

“I thought she’d be here on Christmas, but no, she was stubborn,” said Irvine-Scott. “She’s my miracle baby.”

The couple of 11 years was first told they wouldn’t be able to naturally have children. Doctors said Adoption or IVR were their only options.

“I got sick and was very moody according to Bradley one day, so I just went to the Dollar Store, got a pregnancy test, took it, and it came back positive,” said Irvine-Scott. “It kind of shocked me so I went back and got another one, brought it home, took it again, and it said the same thing, so we went to the clinic the next morning.”

The new parents spent over 11 hours at Grand River Hospital before a necessary C-section.

“I was in a lot of pain,” said Irvine-Scott. “I’ve never experience that type of pain before.”

Then on Jan. 1 at 12:51 a.m. their bundle of joy, weighing eight pounds and six ounces, arrived.

“It’s been scary,” said Waringa. “Until now. Now that she’s here.”