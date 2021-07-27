LISTOWEL -- The men's golf tournament begins at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday with two southwestern Ontario athletes competing.

Listowel's Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas are both playing for Canada.

Despite having already played on big stages, the Olympics already feel different for both golfers.

"Week in week out you play on the PGA Tour for points and money and this week it's not about any of that, it's just about making that podium so it's a bit of a different feel that way," Hughes said.

"It definitely feels special to put on the Canada shirt every morning," Conners said.

Although they're competing as individuals, the players say they feel connected as part of Team Canada.

"There's a different sense of unity and pride of being part of a team, even though Corey and I aren't competing with each other, or competing together. You just have that sense of unity as a team," Hughes said.

The golfers are also feeling support from all of Canada and the communities where they grew up.

At Kitchener's Rockway Golf Course, Pete Zister, who is from Listowel, says he's played with Conners in the past and thinks he'll do well in Tokyo.

"As far as character goes you won't find anyone better than Corey and you'll notice that when you see him on tour and they talk about his demeanour, how calm he is and how composed he is," Zister said.

John Kirkwood, head golf professional at the Dundas Valley Golf and Curling Club – the club where Hughes played growing up – will be watching as the Canadians compete.

"I think both of them have a real good chance to medal," he said. "There hasn’t been that many Canadian golfers on the PGA tour doing what those guys are doing, so they've always been playing for their country."

Both Hughes and Conners say they're ready for this next challenge, with the podium in sight.

"I think that this is the highest stage that you could represent your country on and I'm not sure either of us thought this was a possibility when we were growing up, so really cool to be here," Hughes said.

"We're both playing really well coming into this week and I like our chances to get on the podium," Conners said.

The men's golf tournament starts Wednesday in Tokyo and goes until Sunday.