'I find that problematic': Cambridge council concerned with impact of ION expansion
The future of ION light rail transit is up for discussion at regional council this afternoon.
The Region of Waterloo is set to provide an update on the plan to expand the LRT into Cambridge.
In order to meet some of those changes, the city is forming a secondary plan to support intensification along what it calls the Hespeler Road corridor.
The region’s plan proposes a rail line through the intersection of Hespeler Road and Pinebush Road. It could reduce Hespeler Road’s nine lanes to only two lanes of traffic on either side.
At a meeting on May 16, Cambridge Mayor Jan Liggett expressed concerns about a possible lane reduction.
The proposal also includes a new local road running parallel to Hespeler Road, connecting Pinebush to the Dumfries Conservation Area, along with a multi-use trail.
An artist rendering of what Hespeler Road in Cambridge would look like with dedicated ION light rail train tracks. (City of Cambridge)
“As backed up as our traffic is right now, we’ve got the worst backup in the entire region in this city. I find that problematic,” Liggett said at the meeting.
City planning says the goal of the plan is to create smaller block 15-minute communities along the transit line in an effort to meet a rate of 160 persons and jobs per hectare.
They don’t know if the lanes will be reduced, but infrastructure will need to be built to realize the changes.
“We’re not trying to do super blocks like the size of what they are now,” Lisa Prime, chief planner for the City of Cambridge said in the May 16. “We’re breaking those down into smaller community blocks, adding local roads, adding parks and infrastructure and creating really neighbourhoods. These are high-density neighbourhoods of mixed use.”
Cambridge staff will present a recommendation for the plan for the corridor at a later meeting.
The region has the ultimate say on what happens to the road.
Residents who use Hespeler Road daily said reducing lanes could be a problem.
"There would be pros and cons. I think it would be good for the people yeah, and also it would definitely bring in a lot of traffic. But, there's also lots of ways of getting around, like Franklin Boulevard, Pinebush Road up here," said resident Camilla Aechtner.
The Region of Waterloo's route endorsed in 2019 to bring the ION light rail train into Galt. (City of Cambridge)
Samuel Nicolas, a Galt resident, noted Hespeler Road sees heavy traffic, especially during rush hour.
“That would be a challenge for us motorists because Hespeler, as much as it’s a busy highway, oh man, during rush hour, it’s just traffic,” he said.
Adding: “If they will find more ways to add lanes and then have this LRT then it’s much better.”
This afternoon the Region of Waterloo will provide an update during a special council meeting. It will include details on a recommendation exploring three alternative routes where the LRT line would end in different areas of Cambridge. Each one carries a different price tag.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man with critical injuries airlifted to hospital after a crash in Guelph: Ornge
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Firefighters work to extinguish shed fire in Waterloo
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | 'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
Statistics Canada: New housing data shines light on real estate investors
A new report by Statistics Canada reveals insights into Canada’s real estate investors.
BREAKING | Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties after five-year spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the Canadian ambassador.
Trudeau leaves door open for Independent MP Han Dong to come back to Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong could rejoin the Liberal caucus if he wants to, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
A new poll suggests Canadian women strongly advocate for their right to chose an abortion, but many say they are not knowledgeable on the options available.
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
London
-
London man sentenced for 2019 manslaughter
A London man has been handed an eight year jail sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 death of his partner, Maryhelen Johnston.
-
'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll': Tina Turner dies aged 83
Tina Turner, the American-born singer who left a hardscrabble farming community and abusive relationship to become one of the top recording artists of all time, died on Wednesday at the age of 83.
-
Tow truck towed in east London
In a turn of events, a tow truck was the one being towed away from the scene of traffic infractions.
Windsor
-
'Next few days': Feds and Stellantis/LG inching closer to finalizing Windsor EV battery plant deal
A deal between Stellantis/LG and the federal government to hammer out incentives to build and operate a 45 Gigawatt EV battery plant facility will be done this week, according to industry insiders.
-
Fire reported on cargo ship near Pelee Island
Multiple agencies were involved after an engine fire was reported on a cargo ship near Pelee Island.
-
'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll': Tina Turner dies aged 83
Tina Turner, the American-born singer who left a hardscrabble farming community and abusive relationship to become one of the top recording artists of all time, died on Wednesday at the age of 83.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking uncovered in Simcoe County, GTA: Victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Potential location selected for new Barrie YMCA
The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka has announced that 555 Bayview Drive is their desired location for a new Barrie YMCA.
-
Man, 82, dies after being struck on mobility scooter in Gravenhurst, driver charged
A senior has died following a collision involving a mobility scooter and an SUV last week in Gravenhurst.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking uncovered in Simcoe County, GTA: Victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
-
Search and rescue team scouring Radar Road area for missing woman
Search and rescue crews have joined Greater Sudbury police efforts to locate a missing woman last seen in the Valley East area.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa city council talks trash, agrees to look at technological options
Ottawa city councillors spent about an hour Wednesday debating the future of the city's waste management policy and settled on a plan directing staff to explore technological options like incineration.
-
Ottawa mayor throws support behind Ontario bill to fire misbehaving councillors
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he is supportive of a private member's bill in the Ontario Legislature that would give municipalities the authority to kick someone off city council for serious code of conduct violations.
-
Ottawa man, 33, charged with causing disturbance downtown
A 33-year-old man has been charged after police say he caused a disturbance and committed an indecent act in downtown Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
-
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
-
More than 1,400 TTC complaints were made in a single week in March. Here's what customers said
More than 1,400 TTC complaints were made in a single week in March provide a snapshot of a system that was dealing with a rash of violent incidents and a belief among some riders that the TTC wasn’t taking their safety concerns seriously.
Montreal
-
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
-
Class-action lawsuit filed against Quebec Major Junior Hockey League over alleged hazing
Lawyers have filed a request for authorization for a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), its 18 current teams and the Canadian Hockey League over alleged hazing incidents.
-
1995 referendum: Parti Quebecois wants 'No' campaign investigation documents released
The Parti Québécois is calling for the release of all documents related to an investigation into illegal spending by the "No" campaign ahead of the 1995 Quebec sovereignty referendum.
Atlantic
-
Ottawa announces plans to spend $6.3 million on Nova Scotia tourism projects
The federal government said today it plans to spend $6.3 million on 53 new tourism projects in Nova Scotia.
-
Moncton family doctor closing his practice, looking for health-care solutions
A family doctor in Moncton, N.B., who is closing his family practice in a few weeks, is speaking out about challenges within the health-care system.
-
Fundraiser to save historic, deconsecrated Nova Scotia church falling short of goal
A 32-day fundraising campaign to preserve a huge and historic Acadian church in western Nova Scotia has raised only a fraction of the funds needed to save the building.
Winnipeg
-
18-year-old shot and killed by Manitoba RCMP officer during domestic disturbance call
Manitoba RCMP say an armed 18-year-old was shot and killed by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in Portage la Prairie.
-
Trudeau to end Winnipeg trip with town hall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to Winnipeg is going to end with a town hall meeting in the city Wednesday evening.
-
Fire at Brady Road landfill causing smoke to blow into Winnipeg
A fire at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility that began on Tuesday evening is causing smoke to blow into Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Emergency room doctors pen letter outlining health-care crisis in Alberta
A group of Alberta emergency room doctors have written an open letter, highlighting their concerns about the state of the province's health-care system.
-
Power from poop: Wastewater upgrades in Calgary to harness biogas
The City of Calgary says it's investing more than $1 billion to upgrade its largest water treatment plant to make the facility self-sufficient in terms of electricity.
-
Youth left 'significantly injured' in ditch for nearly 12 hours, RCMP say
Police say they are looking for another driver involved in a crash that left a youth injured and lying in a ditch for nearly 12 hours earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
'We're very happy': Fox Creek, Swan Hills residents prepare to return home after evacuation orders lifted
Mandatory evacuation orders for the towns of Fox Creek and Swan Hills were lifted on Wednesday.
-
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
-
Northern Alberta community mourns the loss of church destroyed by arson
Two men have been charged with arson after a historic church in northern Alberta was destroyed by a fire Monday.
Vancouver
-
Grammy winners, pop icons, drag artists, comics: Who's set to perform at the 2023 PNE
A star-studded lineup of musicians, comedians and drag performers is coming to Vancouver this summer to take part in British Columbia’s longest-running and largest ticketed event.
-
B.C. businesses will shoulder $6.5B due to government taxes, programs: report
A new report released by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on Wednesday suggests B.C. businesses will shoulder $6.5 billion in costs due to government taxes and other programs.
-
Open letter: SPS chief weighs in on delayed final decision over who will police Surrey
The battle over who should police the city of Surrey is ramping up yet again, as the chief of the Surrey Police Service issues an open letter.