The body of a New Hamburg man missing for three days has been found, police say.

“Almost in the immediate area. Within probably 50 feet of where he was presumed to have entered the river,” said Staff Sergeant Steve Dalrymple.



The Ontario Provincial Police dive team arrived on scene around 9 a.m. and within a couple of hours they located the body.

Andreas Pfenning was last seen Sunday night, hunting geese near the Nith River. Police believe he fell into the river while reaching for an item, as his belongings were found near the riverbank.

His disappearance prompted a massive police and volunteer search for the 24 year old.

“I don’t have many words today,” Andreas’ uncle, Wolfgang Pfenning, said on Thursday afternoon.

“We are very, very grateful and impressed by the community response to this event and all the support that everybody in their own unique situation or role played in supporting the search for Andreas and eventually finding him,” he continued.

Friends and relatives of Pfenning have expressed gratitude for the outpouring of community support, which included more than 100 people searching around the river earlier this week.

Andreas has been found. Thank you for all your support, it means so much. The family is requesting space at this time. https://t.co/wkVrQLH5CN — Pfenning's Farm (@PfOrganicFarms) March 1, 2018



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Christina Succi.