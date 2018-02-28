

CTV Kitchener





A candlelight vigil was held in New Hamburg Wednesday evening for 24-year-old Andreas Pfenning.

Dozens of people came together at Kirkpatrick Park in New Hamburg to remember the avid outdoorsman and to offer support to the family.

The Wilmot Township man disappeared Monday after he left to hunt geese on his family’s property along the Nith River.

Regional police have scaled back their search for Pfenning but they confirm that it’s still an active investigation.