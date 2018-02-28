Featured
Community gathers for candlelight vigil in honour of Wilmot Township man
A large crowd gathered in Kirkpatrick Park in New Hamburg for a vigil in honour of Andreas Pfenning.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 9:43PM EST
A candlelight vigil was held in New Hamburg Wednesday evening for 24-year-old Andreas Pfenning.
Dozens of people came together at Kirkpatrick Park in New Hamburg to remember the avid outdoorsman and to offer support to the family.
The Wilmot Township man disappeared Monday after he left to hunt geese on his family’s property along the Nith River.
Regional police have scaled back their search for Pfenning but they confirm that it’s still an active investigation.