'I couldn’t feel a pulse': Neighbour who tried to help Melinda Vasilije testifies in Ager Hasan case

As the Ager Hasan trial continues in its second week, a neighbour who was asked to help in the moments after Melinda Vasilije was found lying on her apartment floor took the stand.

Hasan has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Vasilije – his former girlfriend.

On Tuesday, court heard that Terri-Lynne Meinzinger lived in the same building as Vasilije, on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.

On April 28, 2017, Meinzinger testified that she heard a knock on her door at around 2:30 A.M. When she answered it, a young woman told her that her roommate was dead.

Meinzinger asked someone to call 911, and on instructions from the operator, Meinzinger went into Vasilije's apartment to check her vitals.

"I couldn't feel a pulse," Meinzinger testified.

The trial will continue this week.

Last week, Vasilije’s sister gave a tearful testimony.

On the first day of the trial, Vasilije’s former roommate also took the stand, describing Vasilije as a kind person and loyal friend.