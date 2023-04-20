Crown calls first witness at trial of man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Melinda Vasilije’s former roommate described the 22-year-old as a kind person and loyal friend, as the trial of the man accused of second-degree murder in her death continued Thursday morning.
Vasilije was found dead in her Kitchener apartment on April 28, 2017.
On Thursday, the jury heard that both the Crown and the defense agree Ager Hasan, Vasilije’s former boyfriend, caused her death.
Earlier this week, Hasan has pleaded not guilty to the charge of second-degree murder. The Crown did not accept his plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter, so the trial is going forward.
Anna Manda, Vasilije’s roommate at the Country Hill Drive apartment, was called as the first witness.
She met Vasilije is Grade 8 and they remained friends into their twenties, moving in together just weeks before Vasilije’s death.
"Melinda was really sweet. She was always the one person who would be there for you, even if you called her at two in the morning," Manda told court Thursday morning.
She also said Hasan and Vasilije’s relationship became increasingly strained and he wasn’t happy she moved in with a friend instead of him.
Testimony continues Thursday afternoon. Krista Simpson will have more coverage of the trial on CTV News at Five, Six and online.
