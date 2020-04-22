KITCHENER -- Former Waterloo councillor, Ian McLean, has been appointed to the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board by the province of Ontario.

According to a press release, he began his three-year term on April 16.

“I am very honoured” said McLeanin the release. “Our Region is blessed in many ways, including having a police service that is so focused and committed to inclusivity, diversity, innovation and community engagement.”

The WRPSB is a civilian board that is responsible for making sure Waterloo Regional Police is providing adequate and effective service to the citizens of the region.

“I am very pleased to welcome Mr. McLean to our Police Services Board” said Board Chair Karen Redmanin the release. “Mr. McLean has been an active member of the community for many years and we look forward to working with him in his new role on the Board and benefiting from his vast experience.”

McLean has experience in both the public and private sectors, working for both large and small organizations.

He has been the president and CEO of the Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce since 2010 and also is a chair of his family’s consulting business, McLean and Associates.

McLean also served as a councillor for the City of Waterloo and was the chair of the finance and strategic planning committee.

He founded the Kitchener Waterloo Girls Basketball Association and has been an active member in the community, working with the Uptown BIA, Waterloo Public Library Board, KW Art Gallery, KW Oktoberfest Advisory Board, and many more organizations.