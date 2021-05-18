KITCHENER -- A new survey finds many Canadians feel uneasy about dining at a restaurant amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But many people spending the afternoon in Uptown Waterloo on Tuesday told CTV News they’re interested in patio dining once restaurants are allowed to reopen.

"Yes, very, very excited to back to restaurants,” said one person to CTV News.

"Especially the patios it will be nice to get out and socially distance with friends," added another.

However, a new study by Angus Reid and Dalhousie University found 40 per cent of Canadians plan to avoid in-person dining.

In Ontario, that number jumps to more than 50 per cent of people saying they will avoid a restaurant. The study's author credits the devastating third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province as a major factor as to why Ontarians are more hesitant.

The local restaurant industry says these findings are troubling.

“I am concerned that people will stay away and more than ever people to come back in doors. The programs that we have in place with government are going to end soon,” said The Duke of Wellington owner Desi Fatkin.

According to the study responses in Ontario, 24 per cent of people are fine with going to a restaurant, while 51 per cent of people will avoid dining at a restaurant. That’s compared to the Canadian average with 30 per cent of people responding that they are fine with going to a restaurant, while 40 per cent of people say they will avoid dining at a restaurant.

"Based on our surveillance over the last 16 months, that fear factor won't disappear anytime soon," said Sylvain Charlebois, a professor at Dalhousie University. "It really depends on how the vaccine rollout works."

He says it will not be an easy task to bring back those who have be scared off.

Although some concerns are lingering for Faktin, she says after going through multiple shutdowns and reopens, she is confident the demand is there.

"We are very hopeful that is what going to happen. I mean saw it when we were able to open the last couple of times, people were coming droves and we couldn’t keep up to the demand."

Charlebois added restoring public confidence in restaurant safety is up to the provincial government, adding without firm leadership it may take a long time before people come back.