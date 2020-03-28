KITCHENER -- Huron Perth Public Health reports that they now have five lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area.

They announced three new positive cases on Saturday:

A Stratford man in his 60s who had close contact with two confirmed cases in London. He is in self-isolation at home.

A St. Marys woman in her 40s who is a healthcare worker with no known travel history. She is in self-isolation at home.

A South Huron man in his 60s with no known travel history or contact with positive cases. He was presented at South Huron Hospital and transferred to London Health Sciences Centre.

“We were not surprised to receive these three new cases in Huron Perth,” says Dr. Miriam Klassen, Medical Officer of Health. “The new cases confirm that we are now seeing local spread in our area, which is a similar pattern to what has been showing up across Ontario.”

The first two confirmed cases were both St. Mary’s residents. One is in critical condition at Stratford General Hospital while the other is in self-isolation at home.