PORT DOVER -- Despite cancellations and social distancing measures happening around the country, people turned out in droves for the first Friday the 13th of the year in Port Dover.

Some visitors rode into town on motorcycles, while others drove in cars because of the cool weather.

Vendors estimated that about 1,000 people would visit the downtown area to shop, eat and socialize, but that number is much smaller than attendance through the summer months.

It's a community-driven event, meaning there's no actual organizer, but a number of vendors told CTV that COVID-19 concerns wouldn't stop them from setting up shop for the tradition.

"We’re business as usual and everything is pretty much the same here in Port Dover," says Kevin Kitchen with the Kinsmen Club of Port Dover.

"We’ve had this planned for months and that was before the scare. Everybody just comes and does their thing, there’s going to be people coming no matter what."

Norfolk County says it's reminding residents to listen to what Public Health has advised, and to take precautions against COVID-19.

Those precautions include washing hands, keeping space and staying home if you're not feeling well.

The county says there were extra staff and emergency workers out for the gathering.