An alleged act of racism has been met with resistance as hundreds of students protested at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School on Monday.

A racial slur has sparked several investigations into students and the school’s vice principal, Peter Kalbfleisch.

Two students reportedly got into an argument over the use of the N-word.

Bryan Peralta, 17, says another student used the word against him. When he confronted that student, he says the student said it again, this time in front of an entire class at the school.

Peralta says he reported it to the school’s vice principal, but was not satisfied with his response

Peralta requested a second meeting, this time recording the conversation without the administrator’s knowledge.

CTV has not been able to independently authenticate the audio.

He posted pieces of the conversation online, where you can hear the VP using the N-word.

“The feeling that went through me when he said that was, I can’t explain it,” Peralta says. “I felt so mistreated.”

The school board says that Kalbfleisch was reading texts exchanged between students which contained the language.

“At the time of the recording, the vice principal of the school was attempting to deescalate the situation and had agreed to read some content that was presented to him by the student,” explains Alana Russell with the WRDSB.

The school board is investigating the incident and the response of the vice principal to determine what steps to take to make the situation right.

Peter Kalbfleisch did not respond to a request for comment. The school board says he will not be commenting.