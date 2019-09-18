

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Fire crews were able to save hundreds of animals from a large barn fire just outside of Tavistock.

Firefighters and provincial police responded to the fire at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday at Maplewood Sideroad.

Large plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen from kilometres away.

Officials are estimating about $2 million in damage.

Around 300 sows were saved from one of the barns. While there were some animal casualties, fire officials say that the number could have been much higher.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is attending the scene where some of the destroyed barn is still standing.

Firefighters on scene say it is a good learning experience to help prevent future barn fires.

So far, the fire is not being considered suspicious.