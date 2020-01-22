KITCHENER -- The Guelph Humane Society says it needs the community's support after it took in 80 cats from a single household on Huron Street on Wednesday.

Cats from the residence were brought in waves so that the humane society could manage the influx.

A neighbour tells CTV that she had been complaining about the smell of ammonia since she moved in. The cats, she believes, were the reason why.

The agency says the care for the cats will cost them at least $20,000, and are asking for the community's help to cover them.

Staff at the GHS then did wellness checks, gave vaccinations and assessed medical needs of each of the cats, which they said would take the whole day.

The humane society says it is "excited to be able to provide this care to these cats."

This is a developing story. More to come...