Huether Hotel adding new long-term rental housing

Big change is coming to the Huether Hotel in Uptown Waterloo.

The owners of the historic landmark have partnered with a Toronto-based real estate business to build long-term rental units on the King Street North property.

The building started as an inn and brewery in 1842. It got its name from Adam Huether, who took over as owner of the hotel in 1855.

The Adlys family purchased the property in 1953 and several generations have worked at its hotel, restaurant and brewery.

“The Huether has become a fixture in our lives and many other people’s lives for more than 60 years,” David Adlys said in a media release. “In that time, we’ve heard many stories from people who celebrated weddings, graduations, anniversaries and other special occasions with us and we’ve been thrilled to be part of those special moments.”

Wednesday’s announcement marks a new chapter for the Huether Hotel.

CTV News will have more on the transformation on Thursday.