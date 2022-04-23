How to stop thieves from hacking your key fob

Members of Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers were out in the community Saturday handing out key fob signal protectors to drivers.

The little black pouches are designed to block the signals given off by key fobs which are used to start vehicles at the push of a button.

Thieves can intercept those signals, then reprogram the vehicle and drive away with it.

Saturday's event was about raising awareness about keyless ignition auto theft.

TIPS FOR PROTECTING YOUR VEHICLE

Here are some tips from police for preventing relay and reprogramming theft: