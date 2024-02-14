How much snow we can expect Thursday

Southwestern Ontario will get another blast of winter weather on Thursday.

Forecasters are predicting much of the province, including Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brantford, could get between five and 15 centimetres of snow.

CTV Kitchener Weather Specialist Will Aiello said it should start in the late morning, and could be heavy at times.

Communities further south, meanwhile, will get off a little easier.

“South of London, it looks like a messy mix of snow and rain with the temperatures hovering around the freezing mark,” Will explained. “There’s potential for areas closer to Lake Huron and Georgian Bay to receive higher amounts with some lake effect snow. Most of southwestern Ontario will experience wind gusts between 30 and 60km/h, which could potentially bring some weather alerts,”

On Wednesday evening, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory.

Drivers are advised road conditions may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.