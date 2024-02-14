KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • How much snow we can expect Thursday

    Snow storm, shovelling snow in this file footage. Jan. 24, 2023 Snow storm, shovelling snow in this file footage. Jan. 24, 2023
    Share

    Southwestern Ontario will get another blast of winter weather on Thursday.

    Forecasters are predicting much of the province, including Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brantford, could get between five and 15 centimetres of snow.

    CTV Kitchener Weather Specialist Will Aiello said it should start in the late morning, and could be heavy at times.

    Communities further south, meanwhile, will get off a little easier.

    “South of London, it looks like a messy mix of snow and rain with the temperatures hovering around the freezing mark,” Will explained. “There’s potential for areas closer to Lake Huron and Georgian Bay to receive higher amounts with some lake effect snow. Most of southwestern Ontario will experience wind gusts between 30 and 60km/h, which could potentially bring some weather alerts,”

    On Wednesday evening, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory.

    Drivers are advised road conditions may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals rebrand Canada's carbon tax rebate

    The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News