How a green Christmas impacts businesses that depend on wintery weather

Those dreaming of a white Christmas might be disappointed this year.

There’s no snow in the forecast and it is expected to be mild in Waterloo Region on Christmas eve and Christmas Day.

The owner of Gifted Waterloo in Belmont Village said it’s busier when it is nicer out.

“It’s easier to walk here. It’s easier to drive here. They don’t have to battle snow. They don’t have to shovel and wear big boots,” said owner Sylvia Horn.

She said on this day in 2022, there was a snow and ice storm. So this year they plan to make triple the sales, or more than that, due to the milder weather.

“The 22nd and the 23rd are typically our busiest days,” she said.

Temperatures have been far above seasonal this December in Waterloo Region. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

Some retailers would prefer the wintery weather stick around, especially because you need snow to use shovels and snow cleaners.

“I know people will hate me for saying so, but from a retailer’s perspective – it’s helpful,” said Todd Bowman, from Bowman’s Home Hardware in Cambridge.

Bowman said he’s lucky people bought more snow blowers before the winter season started.

“I sold 20. Last year we sold three,” he said.

Residents in Kitchener and Waterloo offered mixed thoughts.

“I hate the snow,” said one person. “I plan to retire and move south so I’m OK with this.”

Another resident said the warmer weather is better – especially for travelling.

“I have to drive to London, Ont. So it can snow after that,” Diane Fredrick said.

Meanwhile Rhiannon Hill said it doesn’t feel quite like Christmas when there’s no snow.

“It’s missing that classic Christmas feeling,” said Hill. “I remember being a kid and you’re outside playing up until Christmas Eve in big snow piles that my dad used to make after shovelling the driveway.”

Previous Kitchener residents Emily Battler and Drew Meingast now live in California where palm trees get decked out in lights to celebrate the holidays. Their Christmas Eve tradition involves drinking champagne at the beach. (Submitted)

CALIFORNIA CHRISTMAS

A couple who used to live in Kitchener moved to California two years ago. They’re now used to green Christmases and even made a new tradition of drinking champagne on the beach on Christmas Eve.

“This whole week was sunny and like 21 [degrees] I would say,” said Emily Battler.

They’ve traded in winter wonderlands for the hot California weather.

“I think when you get sunny skies and sandy beaches, it kind of is a good replacement,” said Drew Meingast.

California is still filled with Christmas spirit, with a twist. There are palm trees decked out with Christmas lights.

The couple said they make sure their home looks extra festive.

“Whatever Target has I usually get put up,” said Battler.

There might not be snow in most of Waterloo Region -- but there's plenty of it at Chicopee Ski Hill, seen here on Dec. 22, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

CHICOPEE SKI RESORT

Chicopee Ski Resort has been busy making man-made snow for the last three weeks. They need three to five days of below freezing temperatures to make it stick, so they can open to the public.

“We’ve invested around $3 million in snowmaking and we want to be able to use these new toys the same way people are going to want to use their new skis,” said Chicopee CEO Bill Creighton.

The tentative opening date is Dec. 30.

“We just need some minus temperatures so that we can get all of those new fans, guns and air water guns working and make lots of snow for everybody,” Creighton said.

There are other ski hills that are already open to the public like Mount St. Louis Moonstone in Coldwater, Ont. and Boler Mountain in London, Ont.