

CTV Kitchener





Water was a major concern for firefighters battling a house fire in Six Nations.

Fire officials say crews were called to a house on River Range Road around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from windows on the first and second storeys.

The fire was fought from inside and outside the home, and was eventually extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say crews were delayed getting to the home, which is near the Grand River, because of the flooding that had prompted a state of emergency in the community at that time.

Tanker trucks were brought in from the fire departments of Brant and Haldimand counties, because the home is in a part of Six Nations that does not have water service.