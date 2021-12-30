Hospitals in Huron-Perth postpone non-urgent surgeries

KITCHENER -

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance is postponing non-urgent surgeries.

In a media release, posted on Thursday, the President and CEO said hospitals within the HPHA are dealing with staffing shortages.

Those include Stratford General Hospital, Clinton Public Hospital, St. Marys Memorial Hospital and Seaforth Community Hospital.

"As of [Thursday], almost 80 staff are unavailable to be scheduled to work because they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms with a test result pending, have tested positive for COVID-19 or have had a high-risk exposure," said Andrew Williams in the release. "With many of the patient care units and supporting departments across our sites already strained for staffing, adjustments need to be made to both allow for the re-assignment of staff and to help reduce the risk of exposures that may lead to additional COVID-19 cases."

The HPHA said affected patients will be contacted by their surgeon's office.

"We obviously regret having to postpone these surgeries," said Williams in the release. "However the uncertainty we are facing with the Omicron variant requires these added safety measures."