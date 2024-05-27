Cargill employees in Guelph on strike
Members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 175 working at Cargill Dunlop in Guelph are officially on strike.
According to a news release, union members rejected a negotiated settlement by 82% in a vote on Sunday. Nearly 1,000 members went to the picket lines at 12:01 Monday morning.
The union said there is an economic desperation in this country and workers need to be able to afford a decent standard of living.
According to the union, the Dunlop facility is a beef slaughter and processing plant where members work in a hot, fast-paced environment that takes a toll.
The union said it raised a number of issues at the bargaining table including the increased cost of living, and a $2 per hour pandemic pay that the union claims was taken away during the pandemic.
“Our members at Cargill Dunlop are an integral part of a vital supply chain that helps keep food on the table for people every day,” said Kelly Tosato, President of UFCW Local 175 in the release. “The decision to go on strike is never easy but these members aren’t satisfied with what the company has brought to the table. And we will have their backs until their Union Negotiating Committee can achieve a deal that reflects the nature of their hard work and commitment to creating quality food products that feed hundreds of thousands.”
UFCW Local 401 said it stands in solidarity with the Local 175 members. It said in a news release this strike is about workers needing more money to survive and they think Cargill can afford to pay more.
Cargill and UFCW 175 have not responded to CTV’s requests for comment.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 2 toddlers near Quebec City
Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who have gone missing from near Quebec City.
Netanyahu acknowledges 'tragic mistake' after Rafah strike kills dozens of Palestinians
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday that a "tragic mistake" had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and, according to local officials, killed at least 45 people.
Mike Tyson had medical issue on cross-country flight
Boxing legend Mike Tyson required medical attention after experiencing an 'ulcer flare up' toward the end of a cross-country flight Sunday, his representatives confirmed to the New York Post.
Why Canada's big grocery stores are under investigation
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' GTA auto theft operation: police
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
Indigo Books & Music shareholders vote to approve privatization sale
Indigo Books & Music Inc. shareholders have voted to approve a deal that will see the retailer become a private company.
Quebec police investigating after entire herd of 75 cattle allegedly stolen
Quebec provincial police are investigating after an entire herd of about 75 cattle were allegedly stolen in the Eastern Townships region last week.
B.C. senior prepares to move due to devastating effects of fraud
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
Canada pledges visas for 5,000 Gaza residents related to Canadians
Canada said on Monday it would grant temporary visas to 5,000 Gaza residents under a special program for Canadians' relatives living in the war-torn enclave, a preparatory move in case they are able to leave in the future.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.