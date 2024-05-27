Cargill employees in Guelph on strike

Members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 175 working at Cargill Dunlop in Guelph are officially on strike.

According to a news release, union members rejected a negotiated settlement by 82% in a vote on Sunday. Nearly 1,000 members went to the picket lines at 12:01 Monday morning.

The union said there is an economic desperation in this country and workers need to be able to afford a decent standard of living.

According to the union, the Dunlop facility is a beef slaughter and processing plant where members work in a hot, fast-paced environment that takes a toll.

The union said it raised a number of issues at the bargaining table including the increased cost of living, and a $2 per hour pandemic pay that the union claims was taken away during the pandemic.

“Our members at Cargill Dunlop are an integral part of a vital supply chain that helps keep food on the table for people every day,” said Kelly Tosato, President of UFCW Local 175 in the release. “The decision to go on strike is never easy but these members aren’t satisfied with what the company has brought to the table. And we will have their backs until their Union Negotiating Committee can achieve a deal that reflects the nature of their hard work and commitment to creating quality food products that feed hundreds of thousands.”

UFCW Local 401 said it stands in solidarity with the Local 175 members. It said in a news release this strike is about workers needing more money to survive and they think Cargill can afford to pay more.

Cargill and UFCW 175 have not responded to CTV’s requests for comment.