Brantford 99ers renamed King Rebellion for 2024-2025 season
The Brantford 99ers are relocating to King Township for their 2024-2025 season.
That move brings some big changes -- specifically, the team's name.
The Brantford 99ers will now be known as the King Rebellion and play out of the new Township-Wide Recreation Centre (TWRC) that’s set to open this fall. The exact date of their home opener has not yet been announced.
According to the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL), the team name was chosen to align with the King Township Minor Hockey Association’s rep team. It also, they said in a media release, “pays homage to the Lloydtown Rebellion of 1837, which was part of the Upper Canada Rebellion.”
One thing the team will be keeping is head coach Mark Joslin. He was named 2023-2024 OJHL Coach of the Year and was also a finalist for the CJHL Coach of the Year award.
Joslin took over as head coach and general manager for the 99ers in May 2023.
The new logo and jerseys for the King Rebellion were revealed on Monday.
