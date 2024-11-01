Horse trainer suspended for 10 years after horse allegedly tests positive for performance-enhancing drug
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has handed out a stiff penalty to a Standardbred trainer from Puslinch, Ont.
According to a news release from the AGCO, trainer Richard Moreau and driver Sylvain Fillion have both violated the organization's Rules of Standardbred Racing.
The ruling comes after the AGCO received a Certificate of Analysis confirming the presence of the drug darbepoetin alfa (DPO) in a horse named FUNTIME BAYAMA.
The sample was collected on June 10 as part of the Out of Competition Testing Program.
The drug is considered to be a prohibited performance-enhancing substance.
Moreau and Filion were both handed 10-year suspensions. They were also both issued a monetary penalty of $40,000.
“Any horses owned by Moreau and/or Filion are ineligible to be entered to race during the 10-year suspension period, in accordance with Standardbred Rule 6.13.01. Horses trained by Moreau and/or Filion are also ineligible to race but may be released or sold to another trainer, if approved by AGCO Race Officials, in accordance with Standardbred Rule 26.08 and Directive No. 2-2008,” the release states.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
B.C. mayor's 'luxury' trip to Dubai climate conference was against ethics rules: commissioner
New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone's all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai for a climate conference last December violated the city's Code of Conduct for Council Members and the Community Charter, the city's ethics commissioner has ruled.
Democrats Abroad Canada warns U.S. voters to take action ahead of possible Canada Post strike
Democrats Abroad Canada is warning Americans that a potential postal workers strike this weekend could affect the ability to vote in next week's election.
WATCH 'It's mind-boggling': Drought reveals U.S. town submerged in the 1940s
Hundreds of people are flocking to see a rare site in Pennsylvania: remnants of a historic town that is usually underwater.
Caught on camera: Edmonton police run over woman during welfare call
An Edmonton Police Service officer was caught on camera running over a woman with a marked cruiser last month.
Orphaned squirrel who became social media star was euthanized after being seized from New York home
An orphaned squirrel that became a social media star called Peanut was euthanized after state authorities seized the beloved pet during a raid on his caretaker's home, authorities said Friday.
B.C. landlord who evicted longtime tenant, hiked rent and re-listed unit ordered to pay $16K
A landlord from B.C.’s Lower Mainland who evicted a longtime tenant only to rent out the same unit months later for more money has been ordered to compensate him $16,480.
Secret Service report offers new details on failures during Trump assassination attempt
A new Secret Service report into the July assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump said multiple staffers knew about clear line-of-sight risks but found them 'acceptable' and that farm equipment intended to obstruct the view from the nearby building where the gunman opened fire was never used.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.