    Horse trainer suspended for 10 years after horse allegedly tests positive for performance-enhancing drug

    The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has handed out a stiff penalty to a Standardbred trainer from Puslinch, Ont.

    According to a news release from the AGCO, trainer Richard Moreau and driver Sylvain Fillion have both violated the organization's Rules of Standardbred Racing.

    The ruling comes after the AGCO received a Certificate of Analysis confirming the presence of the drug darbepoetin alfa (DPO) in a horse named FUNTIME BAYAMA.

    The sample was collected on June 10 as part of the Out of Competition Testing Program.

    The drug is considered to be a prohibited performance-enhancing substance.

    Moreau and Filion were both handed 10-year suspensions. They were also both issued a monetary penalty of $40,000.

    “Any horses owned by Moreau and/or Filion are ineligible to be entered to race during the 10-year suspension period, in accordance with Standardbred Rule 6.13.01. Horses trained by Moreau and/or Filion are also ineligible to race but may be released or sold to another trainer, if approved by AGCO Race Officials, in accordance with Standardbred Rule 26.08 and Directive No. 2-2008,” the release states.

