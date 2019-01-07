

CTV Kitchener





Two people were sent to hospital after a horse and buggy was involved in a crash with a car.

It happened on Sunday evening at the intersection of Northfield Drive East and Highway 86 in Woolwich Township.

Police say the horse and buggy was turning left onto the highway when it collided with a northbound vehicle.

Both people in the buggy were taken to hospital: one with minor injuries and the other with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The horse was not seriously injured, and neither of the two people in the vehicle was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say that charges are pending.