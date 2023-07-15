Home needed for dog with terminal cancer

The Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth Humane Society are hoping someone can offer a home to Maisy, a dog with a terminal cancer.

They say the six-year-old mixed breed was a stray who arrived at the shelter in May.

“When our veterinary team examined her they found she had an ear infection, a bladder infection and very visible masses all over her body,” said Calla James, the director of community engagement and outreach. “She’s undergone two surgeries already, one to spay her and another to remove mammary masses from her body. When we did biopsy them, they were cancerous. She does have a very aggressive form of cancer.”

Right now, the shelter describes her as “happy, healthy and comfortable.”

“We’re reaching out to our communities to hopefully help us find her forever home – her hospice home – as well as help us fundraise to cover her medical costs,” James said.

Maisy's medical bill now totals about $5,000. Donations can be made on their website.

The humane society is also waiving Maisy’s adoption fee for anyone willing to take her in.

They describe her as sweet, friendly and adores affection.

“Maisy’s looking for a home where she can be spoiled and be the only girl in the home,” explained James. “We know that she doesn’t always get along with other dogs. We’re also looking for someone who can keeping that ongoing veterinary relationship with Maisy.”

Photo of Maisy from the Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth Humane Society.

They aren’t sure how much time Maisy has left, which could be a few months or years.

James also shared advice for any owner facing large medical bills for their pet.

“Pets come into our care because we have owners who can’t afford those medical costs,” she said. “At the end of the day, if you can’t afford it, we want to you reach out to your local humane society. Chat with them about what your need is, and what your pet’s need is and we can see how we can support you from there.”

-- With reporting by CTV's Leighanne Evans