Home damaged in Cambridge fire

A townhouse has been damaged in an early morning fire in Cambridge.

Five crews from the Cambridge Fire Department were called to a townhouse fire on Beverly Street at approximately 1 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a social media post put out by the fire department, one person was being assessed by paramedics, but it’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the fire.

The post confirms one unit was damaged in the fire.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

A damage estimate is not yet available.