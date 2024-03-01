Home damaged in Cambridge fire
A townhouse has been damaged in an early morning fire in Cambridge.
Five crews from the Cambridge Fire Department were called to a townhouse fire on Beverly Street at approximately 1 a.m. Friday morning.
According to a social media post put out by the fire department, one person was being assessed by paramedics, but it’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the fire.
The post confirms one unit was damaged in the fire.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
A damage estimate is not yet available.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Navalny's family and supporters are laying the opposition leader to rest after his death in prison
Hundreds of people gathered to bid farewell to Alexei Navalny at a funeral Friday in Moscow under a heavy police presence, following a battle with authorities over the release of his body after his still-unexplained death in an Arctic penal colony.
Law to protect long-term funding of federal child care system passes final hurdle
Legislation that commits the federal government to long-term funding of the national child care system is poised to become law.
A frog in India has a mushroom sprouting out of it. Researchers have never seen anything like it
When observing a hoard of golden-backed frogs at a roadside pond in Karnataka, India, a group of naturalists noticed something odd about one of the amphibians — the animal had a tiny mushroom sprouting out of its side.
What the colour of urine tells you about your health
A urologist says there are subtle signs in urine that can speak volumes about our well-being.
'Unique' case of measles discovered in Ontario with unknown source of infection
Health officials in York Region say they are investigating a “unique” case of measles as it is unknown how the man contracted the contagious disease.
Collision involving 'up to 20 vehicles' on Trans Canada west of Calgary brings traffic to standstill
Cochrane RCMP are on scene at a multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway at the intersection of Highway 40 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
These are the 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's
For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.
More than one billion people in the world now live with obesity, analysis finds
More than one billion children, adolescents and adults live with obesity around the world, making it the most common form of malnutrition in many countries.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.