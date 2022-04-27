Hit TV series filming again in Cambridge

A hit TV series is back filming in Cambridge and the city is warning residents they might see some gruesome scenes if they’re near set.

Filming was underway at a property on Guelph Avenue Wednesday morning and is expected to continue for the next three days.

The production is official listed as Ruby Road, which has been the code name for The Handmaid’s Tale in years past.

In a statement, the City of Cambridge said there will be simulated violence, horror elements and replica weapons.

Base camp for the production has been set up at the Hespeler Arena.

Also on Wednesday, crews could be seen cleaning up Tuesday's shoot at Mill Race Park in Galt.

The City of Cambridge has created an interactive map of The Handmaid's Tale filming locations in the city. Select a season and view more below: