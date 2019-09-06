

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





The West Montrose Covered Bridge is closed to traffic and pedestrians because of a cracked floor beam.

Staff closed the bridge on Wednesday morning when they noticed the damage.

They are doing inspections to assess the extent of the cracked beam to determine next steps.

Steve van De Keere, Waterloo Region's transportation director, says the bridge is in fair condition but is deteriorating due to age and its wooden components.

He also says staff are working on a solution to re-open the bridge to cyclists and pedestrians.

This is the only remaining covered bridge in Ontario and is over 100 years old.