KITCHENER -- Hillside Festival has rescheduled its summer 2020 festival to next year over COVID-19 concerns.

The news was announced on Thursday morning.

"Our summer festival will not take place in 2020," a news release reads in part. "As you know, there's a vital reason for this."

Organizers say the festival, which last year featured acts like Bruce Cockburn and Alan Doyle, has been rescheduled for July 23 to 25, 2021.

The festival acknowledges that the activities which make it what it is—like live bands, drum circles and dancing—could undo some of the progress that has been made on flattening the curve.

"Never in our lives have we understood that gathering could have such dire consequences for our loved ones, our community, for all of humanity," the release goes on.

While the festival organizers say they are "crushed" by the news, they are hopeful based on the actions that people across the province have taken to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"Public Health advisors, government officials, healthcare teams, and frontline workers have worked at a dizzying pace under unusual duress," the release goes on.

"Their leadership and sacrifice have inspired manufacturers to step up, volunteers to come forward, and each and every one of us to realize that we have a central role to play now."

Hillside Festival says tickets that have already been purchased are still valid, but for next year.

The news release says that people can also donate their ticket, or any other amount, to help keep them afloat. It is also offering full festival ticket refunds.