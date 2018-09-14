

CTV Kitchener





The north and southbound collector lanes of Highway 85 will be fully closed Friday night into Saturday morning.

The closure will start at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.

This closure is part of the construction of the new Victoria Street Bridge.

The Highway 8 on-ramp to eastbound Highway 401 will also be closed Friday night into Saturday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.