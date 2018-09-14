Featured
Highways to be closed for construction projects
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 7:18AM EDT
The north and southbound collector lanes of Highway 85 will be fully closed Friday night into Saturday morning.
The closure will start at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.
This closure is part of the construction of the new Victoria Street Bridge.
The Highway 8 on-ramp to eastbound Highway 401 will also be closed Friday night into Saturday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.