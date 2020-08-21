Advertisement
Highway 6 reopens one day after barricades come down
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 6:40PM EDT
The road block comes down on Highway 6 in Caledonia. (Aug. 20, 2020)
KITCHENER -- The Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia is once again open to traffic.
The road was shut down more than three weeks ago as part of a “Land Back” protest, and in response to demonstrators being forcefully removed from a disputed development site.
On Thursday, the road blocks were removed.
But Highway 6 remained closed until the Ministry of Transportation could inspect and make repairs to the road.
Haldimand County OPP say the highway reopened just before 5 p.m. Friday.
However Argyle Street South, between Highway 6 and Braemar Avenue, remains closed.
The OPP says their Liaison Team has “engaged in significant, collaborative, and respectful dialogue aimed at bringing about a peaceful resolution, while ensuring everyone’s safety and preserving their respective right guaranteed by Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”
Protestors still remain camped out at the McKenzie Meadows development site.