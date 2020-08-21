KITCHENER -- The Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia is once again open to traffic.

The road was shut down more than three weeks ago as part of a “Land Back” protest, and in response to demonstrators being forcefully removed from a disputed development site.

On Thursday, the road blocks were removed.

But Highway 6 remained closed until the Ministry of Transportation could inspect and make repairs to the road.

Haldimand County OPP say the highway reopened just before 5 p.m. Friday.

However Argyle Street South, between Highway 6 and Braemar Avenue, remains closed.

The OPP says their Liaison Team has “engaged in significant, collaborative, and respectful dialogue aimed at bringing about a peaceful resolution, while ensuring everyone’s safety and preserving their respective right guaranteed by Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

Protestors still remain camped out at the McKenzie Meadows development site.