The GRCA has updated its flood watches and warnings for the Grand River watershed.

The agency says flows through the southern watershed are expected to peak Saturday, while further north, water levels remain high but are continuing to recede.

The only area currently under a flood warning is the Nith River in Ayr.

However ice jams are still a concern in New Hamburg, Plattsville, Six Nations, Cayuga and Port Maitland.

The flood warning for New Hamburg has been downgraded to a flood watch despite the fact that ice remains intact upstream of the dam.

Flows through Six Nations peaked Saturday morning with an ice jam remaining between Fairchild Creek and Chiefswood Road.

In Caledonia and Cayuga, there is still ice upstream from the Dunnville Dam.

Conditions will be monitored throughout the weekend.

The GRCA is reminding residents that they can occur quickly and any buildup could cause localized flooding.