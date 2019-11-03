

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A hero in the Sikh community was honoured at a Kitchener cemetery on Sunday.

Buckam Singh was one of only nine Sikh soldiers allowed to fight in the First World War.

Singh's grave site is in Mount Hope Cemetery and is the only known military grave of a Sikh soldier.

Organizers say this is an important day to highlight the strength in Canada's diversity.

"It is important for us, not even in the Sikh community but broader, for Canadians. Many soldiers of different faiths, of different backgrounds participated in the wars and they played an important contribution in that," says Rupinder Kaur, one of the organizers.

This annual event is the largest gathering of Sikh soldiers in North America.